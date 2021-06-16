new haven

Police Investigate Homicide in New Haven

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in New Haven Tuesday night.

Police responded to Columbus Avenue between West Street and Eddy Street just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting.

They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 1-866-888-TIPS or text the information to 274637.

