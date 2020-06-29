new haven

Police Investigate Shooting in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating after a man was shot several times in New Haven Monday night.

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the area of Huntington Street between Butler Street and Shepard Street in the Newhallville neighborhood.

Officers initially responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of gunfire.

A 31-year-old New Haven man was shot and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police said the man is being treated for several non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives remain at the hospital and at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

