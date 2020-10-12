Police Investigate Shooting in New Haven

Police are investigating after a shooting in New Haven Monday evening.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at a house on Dixwell Avenue between Elizabeth Street and the Hamden town line near Cherry Ann Street, according to police.

A 47-year-old woman sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the pelvic area, police said.

Police said an ambulance transported the woman to the hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.