One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Waterbury Friday afternoon.

Police said they were called to 46 Harris Circle just before 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound.

The man was conscious and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941.