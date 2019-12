A woman was shot in Hartford Wednesday night and police are investigating.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Main Street and the victim sustained a single gunshot to an extremity, police said.

Her injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Shooting investigation in area of 1630 Main St. Female/31, single gun shot to extremity, NLT injury. Major Crimes detectives on their way. 860-722-TIPS (8477) -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/TREF8bS7Z8 — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 12, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-722-TIPS.