Police investigate suspicious death of 10-month-old in New Haven

Police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old in New Haven, which they say appears to be suspicious.

The police department was called to Farren Avenue at about noon Wednesday for an unresponsive baby. Responding officers found an infant not breathing. Efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful, according to authorities.

The infant was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the baby's death as suspicious. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Police said an autopsy will be done in the coming days to determine the infant's cause and manner of death. No additional information was immediately available.