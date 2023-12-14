new haven

Police investigate suspicious deaths of 2 people in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Police are conducting an investigation after two people were found dead in New Haven on Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to a home on Russell Street at about 8:15 a.m. after hearing that two people were unresponsive and appeared to have been shot.

Officers determined that a 52-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were both dead.

Police found a firearm at the scene and collected it as evidence. Autopsies will be performed on both victims, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Ballistic evidence was found, and police said the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that may be useful to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 866-888-8477.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us