Police investigate suspicious deaths of 2 people in New Haven

Police are conducting an investigation after two people were found dead in New Haven on Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to a home on Russell Street at about 8:15 a.m. after hearing that two people were unresponsive and appeared to have been shot.

Officers determined that a 52-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were both dead.

Police found a firearm at the scene and collected it as evidence. Autopsies will be performed on both victims, according to police.

Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Ballistic evidence was found, and police said the incident appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that may be useful to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 866-888-8477.