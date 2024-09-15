New Haven

Police investigate double shooting in New Haven

Update: Police initially said there were three shooting victims. They later said there are only two shooting victims.

Police are investigating after two people were shot in New Haven Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Ivy Street in the Newhallville section of the city.

Authorities said they are conducting a shooting investigation with two victims. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No specific information about the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

