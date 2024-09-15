Police investigate double shooting in New Haven

Update: Police initially said there were three shooting victims. They later said there are only two shooting victims.

Police are investigating after two people were shot in New Haven Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Ivy Street in the Newhallville section of the city.

Authorities said they are conducting a shooting investigation with two victims. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No specific information about the shooting was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.