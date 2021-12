Old Saybrook Police are investigating after an untimely death on Turnstone Drive Friday.

Officials said there is a very active scene and investigation.

One person has been arrested in connection with the death, according to police. Authorities said they're in the process of obtaining a search and seizure warrant.

The incident is isolated and the public should not be concerned for their safety, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.