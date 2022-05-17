Police Investigating After Bullet Gets Lodged in Wall of Occupied Willimantic Apartment

Police are investigating after a bullet went through the outside of an occupied apartment in Willimantic on Monday and landed in an interior wall.

Officers were called to the Kingswood Apartments around 4 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they said they determined that an apartment had been struck by a single bullet. The bullet traveled through the exterior of the apartment and was lodged in an interior wall.

Authorities said there were multiple adults and children inside of the apartment and nobody was injured.

Investigators said witnesses told them that they heard a loud argument between people in the street and then heard a single gunshot. The suspects were described as three men in their early to mid 20s.

Video gathered from the scene appeared to show the suspects leaving in a 2009 Dodge Journey, according to police. The vehicle is possibly gray and has a Vermont license plate. Officers are actively trying to find the vehicle.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and said they have already identified multiple suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle is asked to contact the Willimantic Police Department at (860) 465-3135.