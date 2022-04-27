Police Investigating After Gunshots Hit 2 Vehicles in Bristol

Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into the back of one vehicle and struck the windshield of another in the area of Jerome Avenue and Mix Street in Bristol Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a 911 call just after midnight reporting that people in a vehicle fired shots into the back of another vehicle. A short time later, someone who was following the vehicle the gunshots were fired from called 911 and said gunshots from the same vehicle struck his windshield.

Both incidents happened in close proximity and no injuries were reported in either.

Police said they are looking for a silver sedan. They do not know the make or model.

Witnesses and anyone who has video surveillance are asked to call the Bristol police department at 860-584-3011.