Police investigating after man inappropriately touched Yale affiliate

Yale police are investigating after a man inappropriately touched a Yale affiliate in New Haven.

Police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 at the intersection of Grove Street and Whitney Avenue.

Yale police said a Yale affiliate was waiting to cross the street when a man inappropriately touched them and then left.

The Yale affiliate did not seek medical attention.

Yale Police said they are investigating and have increased patrols in the area.