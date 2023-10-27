Police investigating armed attempted carjacking in Monroe

Two people with guns tried to carjack a person at a gas station in Monroe on Thursday morning, according to police. The same people are suspected in several car break-ins in the town as well.

The attempted carjacking happened at the Noble Gas Station on Monroe Turnpike, police said.

The victim called 911 just after 6 a.m. and said an SUV pulled up next to them at a gas pump and a male who was holding a handgun and wearing a hooded sweatshirt and facemask got out and demanded the victim’s car keys, police said.

The driver of the SUV also pointed a handgun at the victim as well, police said. The driver was also wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a facemask.

The victim hid behind their vehicle and the two other people left the gas station, heading south on Monroe Turnpike.

Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, police received complaints that someone had entered several unlocked vehicles throughout the residential areas near Monroe Turnpike.

Police have obtained surveillance video from several of the car burglaries and said they show people and an SUV matching the description the victim of the attempted carjacking gave officers.

Anyone who saw the attempted carjacking or who has surveillance video of the people who entered or tried to enter locked and unlocked vehicles is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (203) 261-3622.