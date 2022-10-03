Police Investigating Assault at Football Game in Norwalk

Police are investigating an assault on the Brien McMahon High School football field in Norwalk during a game Sunday afternoon and they are asking anyone with information or video to come forward.

Police said it happened around 1 p.m. Sunday and they are working quickly to find and hold anyone responsible for criminal behavior accountable.

No additional information was released.

Police are asking anyone who saw what happened, including those who recorded the incident, to contact Officer Salley.

You can email jsalley@norwalkct.org, download the police department app NorwalkPD and send information and videos there, send a text anonymously to TIP411 (847411), type “NORWALKPD” in the text field and your informatiion right after, leave an anonymous internet tip through the department www.norwalkpd.com or call the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.