Police Investigating Attempted Theft of Vehicle from Newington Gas Station

Police are investigating after someone tried to steal a car from a gas station in Newington Monday afternoon and crashed the car when the owner of the vehicle confronted him.

Police said it happened at Cumberland Farms at 724 Cedar St.

Officers responded to the gas station just after 12:30 p.m. after someone got into an unoccupied Audi A5 that was parked at a gas pump and started driving away, according to police.

When the owner of the vehicle confronted the person who took the car, he crashed in the parking lot of Cumberland Farms, disabling the Audi, police said.

He then got into the passenger seat of a newer model Dodge Durango with New York plates and left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.

This comes about a month after police in Southington warned residents to lock their cars while pumping gas or going inside gas stations after several purses and backpacks were stolen from vehicles.

