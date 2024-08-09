Police investigating bank robbery inside New Haven Stop & Shop

Authorities are searching for suspects in connection with a bank robbery at a New Haven grocery store Friday morning.

New Haven police said officers were dispatched to the Stop & Shop on Whalley Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. after a reported robbery at the supermarket's in-store M&T Bank location.

Statement regarding the bank robbery this morning with pictures of the suspect. pic.twitter.com/OUHsS4Kt8r — New Haven Police Department (@NHPDnews) August 9, 2024

According to authorities, a man handed the bank teller a note insinuating that he was armed and demanding money.

The man fled the store on foot after the teller gave him cash, police said. Authorities did not specify how much money the teller gave him.

Anyone who may have information pertaining to the robbery is asked to contact New Haven detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at (866) 888-8477.