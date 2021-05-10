Police Investigating Death in Wolcott Remove 54 Animals From Home

Animal control has removed 53 cats, living and dead, and a dog, from a Wolcott home and it’s been condemned after police found a person dead inside the residence.

Police said they responded to a home on Spring Street for a medical assist, which turned out to be a death.

They said the house was in disarray, there was a horrible stench and there were dozens of live cats as well as several that were dead.

Animal control found 53 cats, including 12 that were deceased, and a dog that was in bad health, police said.

All the animals were removed from the home.

Police said the person’s death was “untimely,” but does not appear suspicious. They are waiting on information from the office of the chief medical examiner.