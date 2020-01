Police are investigating a robbery at a liquor store in Newington.

Police said a man robbed Modern Wine and Spirits, at 18 Cedar St., around 8:11 p.m. on Jan. 9 and caused minor injuries to employees who tried to stop him.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Officer Gore at (860) 666-8445, extension 6319 or email agore@newingtonct.gov.