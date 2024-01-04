Police investigating shooting of woman in Hartford

A young woman was shot in Hartford early Thursday morning and police are looking for the shooter.

Officers responded to the area of 46/48 Putnam St. around 12:46 a.m. after ShotSpotter, a system that detects gunshots, went off and they found a woman in her 20s who had been shot.

Police said she was alert and conscious and she was taken to a hospital.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).