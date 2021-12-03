Norwalk Police Investigating Threat Believed to Be Hoax at Norwalk High School Published 30 mins ago • Updated 30 mins ago NBCConnecticut.com Norwalk police have responded to Norwalk High School to investigate a threat, which they said appears to be a hoax. Police said the school is in lockdown and everyone is safe. Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. We are still on scene at Norwalk High School. We are investigating a threat which now appears to be a hoax. We are still in lockdown as we continue the investigation. Everyone is safe.— Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) December 3, 2021 This article tagged under: NorwalkNorwalk High School