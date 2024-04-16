Police investigation closes Broad Street in Bristol

A police investigation has closed a portion of a busy road in Bristol on Tuesday morning.

Police said Broad Street is currently closed to all traffic between Todd Street and Emmett Street for an active criminal investigation.

A portion of the road is blocked off with police tape and there are several police cars in the area.

Drivers in the area are urged to find alternate routes. It's unclear how long the area will be closed for.

Authorities have not released any other details about the investigation.