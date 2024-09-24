Hartford

Man injured in shooting on Park Street in Hartford

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Park Street around 2:25 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

In the area, police said they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Park Street was closed from Madison Avenue to Amity Street while police investigated the shooting. The area has since reopened.

