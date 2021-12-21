Stabbing Under Investigation in Newington

A stabbing is under investigation in Newington on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Citgo gas station on the Berlin Turnpike just before 6 a.m. after getting a report of a person who was stabbed.

When police arrived, they said they found a passenger of a vehicle with a serious stab wound to the chest. He or she was transported to Hartford Hospital to be treated for the injuries.

According to police, investigators believe the stabbing happened at another location in Newington.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.