Brooklyn

Police Investigation Underway in Brooklyn

Police tape blocking off a street in Brooklyn.
A police investigation is underway in Brooklyn.

State police said they were asked just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to assist another agency at a residence in Brooklyn and EMS was dispatched one injured person or more.

No information was available on Injuries.

Police tape is blocking off Tiffany Street.

State police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately available.

