New Haven police are asking people to avoid the Livingston Street area and said a person has barricaded himself.

Police said they have responded to Livingston Street, between Lawrence and Cottage streets.

Detectives were looking to follow up with someone about an investigation and he barricaded himself, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.