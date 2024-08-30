West Hartford

Man taken to hospital for evaluation after standoff in West Hartford

Police on Westphal Street in West Hartford
NBC Connecticut

A standoff with a person threatening to harm himself led to a road closure in West Hartford on Friday.

Officers were searching for the man when he was found driving a vehicle on Westphal Street. They pulled him over, but he refused to get out of the vehicle, police said.

The road was closed while police worked to end the standoff.

After more than an hour, the man got out and surrendered to police. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, police said.

No one was injured.

West Hartford
