Police look for driver who struck 14-year-old with car in Haddam

By Angela Fortuna

Troop F Westbrook

Connecticut State Police are looking for whoever struck a 14-year-old and took off in Haddam over the weekend.

Troopers said they responded to Jackson Road at about 12:15 p.m. on Saturday for a reported pedestrian crash. The suspect vehicle appears to have drove off, headed toward Little City Road.

Officers said a 14-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police released a photo of the vehicle they're looking for in connection to the incident. They say a Toyota Highlander between 2014 and 2019 was caught on camera nearby, and is believed to be the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Rennie at 860-399-2100 or by email at melanie.rennie@ct.gov.

