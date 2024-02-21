Police look for elderly man with dementia who went missing in Hartford

Police are looking for an elderly man with dementia who was last seen at a hospital in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said Julian Diaz, 76, was last seen leaving Saint Francis Hospital at about 3:30 p.m. He suffers from dementia.

Diaz was last seen wearing a dark navy blue jacket, black pants and white sneakers. He is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-757-4000.