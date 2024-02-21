Hartford

Police look for elderly man with dementia who went missing in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

Hartford Police

Police are looking for an elderly man with dementia who was last seen at a hospital in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said Julian Diaz, 76, was last seen leaving Saint Francis Hospital at about 3:30 p.m. He suffers from dementia.

Diaz was last seen wearing a dark navy blue jacket, black pants and white sneakers. He is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 860-757-4000.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordmissing man
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us