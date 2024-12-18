Police look for man accused of attacking vape shop clerk in Granby

Police are looking for the public's help finding a man accused of attacking a vape shop clerk in Granby over the weekend.

The police department said they were called to Inhale Vape Shop on Mill Pond Drive for a reported alteration on Sunday.

Responding officers learned that a man threw store property and physically attacked a store clerk.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage and is described as having long hair, possibly in his 20s, police said.

He was last seen wearing tan pants, a camouflage print jacket and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Walzak at 860-844-5334 or mpwalzak@granby-ct.gov.