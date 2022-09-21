Police Look for Man Accused of Stealing Puppy in Wallingford

Police are looking for a person that's accused of stealing a puppy from All Pets Club in Wallingford.

The incident happened on Aug. 29. Police said the puppy was reported stolen over a week later on Sept. 9.

A man with long dreadlocks, wearing a white short sleeve shirt, was seen on surveillance video ducking his head while bypassing store cameras, according to authorities.

The man appears to go in the back area where the dogs are and hides in the bathroom. He then pokes his head out of the bathroom and takes a Silky Terrior from one of the dog pens.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the man put the puppy under his shirt, ducked his head and walked straight out of the store. Officials said the dog is valued at $3,600.

Officials are looking for the man pictured in the above picture. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2800.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.