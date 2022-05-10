Police Look for Man That Vandalized Several Areas in Bristol

Police are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing several public and private properties in Bristol, police said.

Police said a man allegedly vandalized several areas in the West End with black spray paint.

The vandal may be someone local because he was seen walking in the area, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Officer Lurato at 860-584-3000 ext. 3265 or by email at aleciurato@bristolct.gov.