Police look for person who allegedly smeared feces on Middletown homes and cars

Police in Middletown are looking for a person accused of smearing feces on several homes and cars in town this week.

The police department said they were initially called to a Prospect Street home Tuesday for a reported vandalism. The caller told authorities that someone covered their cars with food, but none of the vehicles were damaged.

The caller also told police that his door handles were smeared with feces several months ago. Officers then responded to a home on Liberty Street for a report of feces smeared on the home's side entry door, according to police.

On Wednesday, police were notified of another similar incident on Grove Street. Police said a racial slur was smeared with feces on the back window of a private car.

The next day, officers were called to High Street for another feces smearing incident. According to authorities, feces was smeared on a private vehicle and a home's front door.

Another incident happened Thursday on Liberty Street. Feces was reportedly smeared on the front porch window of a home, according to police. None of the callers could identify a suspect.

Police said each victim had a Pride flag prominently displayed on their property, but it's unclear if the vandalism is connected. No Pride flags were damaged or vandalized, according to authorities.

Police believe the incidents happened overnight. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 860-638-4152.