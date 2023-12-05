Police look for whoever stole ATM at gas station in Simsbury

Police are investigating the apparent theft of an ATM machine at a Simsbury gas station early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Mobil gas station on Hopmeadow Street after being alerted of intruders at 2 a.m.

Authorities said the front door was smashed, and the ATM was stolen from inside along with cigarettes.

Surveillance video showed that the thieves were next door at a car dealership, Mitchell Volkswagen, before going to the gas station. Officers said a glass door was smashed there, as well, but nothing was reported stolen.

The police department said there have been several reports of ATM thefts in the surrounding area. The thefts appear to target businesses, including car dealerships.

In other instances, the thieves have stolen vehicles, according to police. Businesses are being advised to make sure security cameras and alarms are working.

If you see anything suspicious, you can call the police department at 860-658-3100.