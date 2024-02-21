Police look for whoever stole motorcycles from home in Putnam

Putnam police are looking for whoever allegedly stole two motorcycles from inside a garage in town on Tuesday night.

The police department said they responded to a home on James Street West for a reported burglary at about 9:30 p.m.

The homeowner told authorities that a locked garage was broken into and two off-road motorcycles were stolen - a red 2018 Honda CRF250R and a white 2023 Husqvarna TE 250.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said the alleged thief got inside the garage by damaging a window.

Anyone who may have witnessed the thefts is asked to contact police at 860-928-6565.