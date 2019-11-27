Police Make Another Arrest in Shooting Death of Waterbury Mother

Waterbury police have arrested another person in connection with the shooting death of a local mother in October 2018 who they said was an innocent bystander caught up in a gang rivalry.

On October 11, officers responded to Walnut Avenue around 3 a.m. after neighbors heard gunshots. They found 30-year-old Fransua Guzman in front of 50 Walnut Ave., police said. She had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at St. Mary's Hospital.

A second woman, Darlene Mayzon, was also shot and survived.

On Monday Waterbury police arrested 25-year-old D’Andre Burrus in connection with the case. Police said Burrus fled Connecticut sometime after the shooting. U.S. marshals located him in New York City where he was arrested and extradited back to Connecticut.

Burrus is charged with conspiracy at murder and conspiracy at first degree assault. He also has three outstanding warrants for failure to appear on a probation violation, gun and drug charges.

He was held on a $1.325 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 11.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a violent, ongoing back and forth between gangs in the city – the 960s, the ATMs and the Ave Boyz.

Investigators believe the women were innocent bystanders.

Back in July Waterbury police identified nine gang members, including Burrus, they believe were involved in the shooting. The eight other suspects were previously located and arrested.

People who knew Guzman said she was a very good person and a dedicated mother.