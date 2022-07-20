Police Make Arrest in Connection With April Killing in Hartford

Hartford Police said they've made two arrests in connection with a homicide that happened in April.

Officials said the deadly shooting happened on April 15 at 238 Sigourney St. Michael Foley, 25, was killed.

Hartford police said the man who died was in the intended target. A second person was shot, who police said was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

On Wednesday, police arrested 27-year-old Chris Olds, of East Hartford. He faces murder and first-degree assault charges and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Authorities also arrested 23-year-old Corey Fairly, of Hartford, in connection with the killing. He was taken into custody on May 30 and faces charges including accessory to murder, accessory to first-degree assault, and more. He's being held on a $1.5 million bond.