Waterbury

Police Make Arrest in Waterbury Homicide

Police have arrested a man following a homicide in Waterbury last month.

Jacob Morales, 24, was arrested at approximately 9 a.m. on Nov. 9 following the Oct. 7 homicide, police said.

Officials said Morales was wanted for the shooting death of 27-year-old Luis Robert Vazquez. Vazquez was found with gunshot wounds after a car crash on Walnut Avenue Wednesday. He died of his injuries.

Morales faces charges including murder, first degree criminal attempt at assault, criminal use of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

He was also arrested for violating probation, officials said.

Morales is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

