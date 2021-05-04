Police Make Arrests in 2011 Killing Outside of Ansonia Gas Station

Police have arrested two men and charged them with felony murder in connection to a March 2011 killing outside an Xtra Mart in Ansonia.

Luis Marquez, 29, of Naugatuck, was taken into custody in Waterbury Tuesday. It was the second arrest in the shooting death of Isaia Hernandez. On March 11, police arrested 29-year-old Elijah Stanford, of Willimantic, and charged him with felony murder in connection to Hernandez's killing.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue just after 6 p.m. on March 16, 2011.

Police said the Isaia Hernandez was in a car with Marquez and Stanford when Marquez and Stanford robbed Hernandez and shot him several times. The pair ran off as Hernandez got out of the car and collapsed in the parking lot. He was later pronounced dead.

Marquez was held on $500,000 bond and was set to be arraigned in court Tuesday.

Stanford was arraigned and released on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court on May 25.