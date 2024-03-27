Wallingford

Police look for man accused of robbing bank in Wallingford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a robbery that happened on North Colony Road in Wallingford on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to TD Bank for a reported robbery and learned that the suspect took off in a dark-colored, four-door Honda Civic.

An employee told police that a man passed a note to a bank teller demanding cash, and then fled. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, black baseball hat, dark sweatshirt and black glasses.

Police said the man had dark hair and a very scruffy dark beard on the side of his face. Employees told officers that he looked to be in his 20s or 30s and is 5-foot-9.

The robber made off with an unknown amount of money. He has not yet been found.

No injuries were reported and police believe there may have been another person in the getaway car.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-294-2845.

