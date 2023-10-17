Police officer injured after driver crashes into parked cruiser in Canton

A police officer was injured after a car struck a cruiser that was protecting a utility crew in Canton on Tuesday.

The police department said the car was traveling on Albany Turnpike when the crash happened. Both the driver and police officer sustained minor injuries.

The cruiser had its emergency lights activated and was parked within a cone pattern and clearly-visible signs, authorities said.

"The importance of drivers reducing their speed and moving over a lane, especially in construction zones, to provide adequate space for stationary vehicles, emergency personnel, construction workers and tow truck operators cannot be emphasized enough," the police department said on Facebook.

Police ask drivers to avoid distractions and focus your attention on the road to avoid incidents like this.