Man in custody after shooting police officer in Massachusetts

A man has been taken into custody after a police officer was shot while responding to a call Saturday in Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

Police said the incident happened at a home on Old Carriage Drive. The suspect was barricaded in the home after exchanging gunfire with Wilbraham police. A Wilbraham police officer was taken to an area hospital.

Massachusetts State Police, who were called in to assist, announced that the suspect was in custody through social media.

UPDATE—State Police Special Tactical Operations Team has taken officer shooting suspect into custody in #Wilbraham. More details to come when available. https://t.co/xlEZBJtlLA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 21, 2024

State police crisis negotiators were called in to help bring the suspect into custody. A specialized team broke through a window and used a drone to locate the man in the home. The man was transported to a local hospital with gunshot injuries.

State police said that before the man was taken into custody, two occupants of the home were rescued after they had escaped onto the roof of the house’s adjoined garage.

A roadblock had been set up and police asked people to avoid the area during the incident.

Earlier tonight a #Wilbraham Police Officer was shot during a call to a home on Old Carriage Rd. and has been transported to a hospital. The suspect may still be in the home. Numerous assets are on scene. Public is asked to avoid area. We will update when more info available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 21, 2024

There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.