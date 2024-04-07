new haven

Police officer struck, injured while trying to stop ATV riders in New Haven

By Cailyn Blonstein

New Haven Police Department

A police officer is injured after being hit while trying to stop a group of ATV riders in New Haven on Sunday.

Officers have been working to deter illegal ATV and dirt bikes in the city by stepping up enforcement the last few weeks.

An officer attempted to stop a group of ATV riders that were illegally riding through the city near Ferry Street and Peck Street and was hit by one of them, according to police.

The officer suffered a serious leg injury in the collision.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators are working to identify the woman who reportedly hit the officer and the group she was riding with.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us