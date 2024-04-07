Police officer struck, injured while trying to stop ATV riders in New Haven

A police officer is injured after being hit while trying to stop a group of ATV riders in New Haven on Sunday.

Officers have been working to deter illegal ATV and dirt bikes in the city by stepping up enforcement the last few weeks.

An officer attempted to stop a group of ATV riders that were illegally riding through the city near Ferry Street and Peck Street and was hit by one of them, according to police.

The officer suffered a serious leg injury in the collision.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators are working to identify the woman who reportedly hit the officer and the group she was riding with.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.