Police Pursuit Leads to Arrest After Evading Car Crash in Vernon

A person has been arrested after allegedly crashing into an SUV and police car then fleeing, leading police on a chase on Interstate 84, police said.

Officials said Vernon Police requested assistance after the suspect vehicle crashed into an SUV and a Manchester Police patrol vehicle at the intersection of Henry Street and Summit Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The incident happened in the afternoon on Christmas Eve.

Vernon Police said one person has been arrested in Manchester.

The officer that was driving the patrol car that was hit was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.