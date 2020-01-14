Police Release Suspect Vehicle Description After Hit-and-Run in Winchester

Police have released a description of the vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run in Winchester that seriously injured a man on Friday night.

Officers received a 911 call from a passing motorist reporting a man down in the eastbound lanes of Main Street near Union Street around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, the man was reported to have been hit by a vehicle.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they saw a man laying on the crosswalk in the right lane of the eastbound travel lanes.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Menard, of Winchester, had serious head injuries, authorities added.

He was transported by Winsted Ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and was later transported via LifeStar to Hartford hospital, police said. He is currently in serious condition and is expected to survive.

After reviewing several video surveillance images of the suspect area, police said they believe the vehicle involved was a truck with a dump trailer.

Investigators said they found the following vehicle characteristics in the surveillance:

Black pick-up truck (crew cab)

Base telescopic tow mirrors

Chrome door handles and accent strip across the bottom quarter of the door

Roof clearance lamps

Tinted windows

Stainless steel v plow with plow lights (possibly LED)

Small stainless steel sander with spinner attached

Authorities also released a description of the dump trailer including:

Dual axle

Black metal

Reflective horizontal pin stripe

Clearance lamp on the tongue

Horizontal reflective tape on the tongue

Modified trailer lights

Passenger side tire possibly mismatched

After market wood railing

Possible white signage on the passenger side tailgate

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone that saw the incident or has information about the incident is urged to contact Winchester Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit at (860) 379-2721.