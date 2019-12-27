Newington

Police Remind Drivers Not to Leave Warming Cars Unattended After Thefts

Newington police are reminding drivers to be alert while warming up their cars after three vehicles were stolen Friday morning.

Police said two cars were stolen between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Hartford Avenue and Clifford Street while they were running to warm up. In one case the keys were in the car, but in the other two, the fobs were not in the cars.

According to police, even if your key fob is sitting in your garage or home, if it is close enough to the vehicle, some cars can still be put in gear and driven away.

All three vehicles were later found abandoned.

