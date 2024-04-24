Middletown

One in custody after shots fired in Middletown

Middletown police responded to a shooting in the area of Pearl Street and Court Street Wednesday afternoon.

A caller reported seeing a blue SUV speeding away on Court Street around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Arriving officers saw a man running on Broad Street. They chased him through backyards and took him into custody on Hamlin Street, police said.

No one was injured.

The incident occurred between people who knew each other and it was not random violence, according to police.

Streets in the area were temporarily closed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at (860) 638-4140.

