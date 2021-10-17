waterford speedbowl

3 Spectators, Driver Injured During Crash at Waterford Speedbowl

NBC Connecticut

Three spectators and a racecar driver were injured during an incident at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl Sunday night.

The racecar driver went into and up along the fence, injuring three onlookers in the process, according to police.

The injuries appeared to be minor and everyone is expected to be okay.

The speedbowl said this was the final day of races to end the season.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

Viewer video of the incident can be seen at the link below.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

