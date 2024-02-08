Police responding to Norwalk River after vehicle goes into water

A vehicle has gone into the Norwalk River in the area between Wall Street and Moody's Lane, according to police, and they are asking people to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

Norwalk Police are investigating a motor vehicle submerged in water of the Norwalk River in the area between Wall Street and Moody's Lane. Please avoid the area at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/sGCieT4rD4 — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) February 8, 2024