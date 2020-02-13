Police Search for ATV Driver Who Killed Dog in Danbury

A dog died after a driver on an ATV in Danbury hit the animal on Wednesday night and police are trying to identify the person responsible.

Police said the dog was struck on Jackson Drive around 8 a.m. and the person who was driving the ATV fled.

“(W)e are looking for assistance in finding the person responsible for the needless death of this loved family pet,” police posted.

Investigators believe the driver likely lives in the general area because residents of Jackson Drive have indicated trails in the area connect Jackson Drive, Tamanny Trail and Great Plain Road, which drivers on ATVs and dirt bikes frequent, police said. Anyone who saw a quad-style ATV in the area around the time the dog was struck or who has information on the person who hit the dog is asked to contact Officer Michael Weaver at m.weaver@danbury-ct.gov.