Stamford

Police search for driver who hit and killed 74-year-old in Stamford

Stamford Police

A 74-year-old who was hit by a car in Stamford on Tuesday morning has died and police are searching for the driver who left the scene.

The pedestrian, a 74-year-old Stamford resident, was crossing West Main Street around 6:13 a.m. when a driver believed to be going at a high rate of speed hit the person and the pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

Stamford police released photos of the car they are looking for.

The driver kept going and went east on West Main Street, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

They said the car was described as a red sedan and it has heavy damage to the windshield and the front of the car. The airbag might have deployed as well.

Police described the pedestrian’s injuries as “horrendous” and said there is no way that the driver did not know that he or she had been involved in a “vicious collision.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.

Local

new haven 5 hours ago

Yale student robbed in New Haven

Yale 5 hours ago

Police investigating after man inappropriately touched Yale affiliate

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us